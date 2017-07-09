Four Nova Scotia elementary schools to close

Four elementary schools in Clare, N.S., will soon be closing their doors for good.

Councillors with Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) voted in favour this weekend to adopt a motion to close Joseph Dugas School, École Jean-Marie Gay, Stella Maris School and St. Albert School.

CSAP says the schools will be closed in two phases.

Phase 1 will see the closure of St. Albert School and École Jean-Marie Gay. The board says students at St. Albert School will go to the Stella Maris school when it closes, and students at Jean-Marie Gay will go to Joseph Dugas School, starting in September 2018.

Phase 2 will see Joseph Dugas School and Stella Maris School close in September 2022.

“On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank the Committee exploration options for their continuous work during the last eight months as well as community members who contributed to the school review process. The decision, on the weekend, the board was taken in the best interest of students in the Clare region,” said Kenneth Gaudet, president of the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, in a news release.

CSAP also passed a motion on Saturday to notify the Nova Scotia Department of Education that there is a need for a new elementary school in the area to accommodate students in 2022.