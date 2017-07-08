Share the Spirit of Ramadan food drive brings in $16,000

Volunteers of all ages came together Saturday afternoon in Bedford, N.S., to help out those less fortunate.

Over the last few weeks, food and monetary donations have been collected as part of the Share the Spirit of Ramadan food drive.

In total, the fundraiser brought in $16,000, which in turn was used to purchase hundreds of items to help families in the region.

“We take the food for granted,” volunteer Youssef Mohamed said.

“We have access to food every day but we have other people that live in the shelters, we have people that don’t have a job so it’s always good to be able to help those others guys out. I’m sure it’ll all pay off in the end,” she said.

All of the donations came from the Share the Spirit of Ramadan food drive, which took place over the last few weeks #Halifax @globalhalifax pic.twitter.com/yHJ6u3RT42 — Natasha Pace (@NatashaPace) July 8, 2017

On Saturday, volunteers worked to pack and sort the food so it could be distributed to local food banks and shelters across the Halifax Regional Municipality.

“Right now, we’ve got, like I said, 10 different organizations, including Feed Nova Scotia, Byrony House, Bayers-Westwood Community Centre, Metro Turning Point are a couple of the groups that we’re actually donating to,” organizer Asile El-Darahali said.