July 8, 2017 12:28 pm

Man in hospital after stabbing in Pointe-aux-Trembles playground

A 22-year-old man who was in critical condition after he was stabbed in an east-end Montreal park Friday evening is now stable. Saturday, July 8, 2017.

A 22-year-old man is in hospital after he was stabbed in a Pointe-aux-Trembles park Friday evening in Montreal’s east end.

Police received a 911 call at around 6:30 p.m. reporting that a man had been assaulted in Achille-Fortier Park, near the intersection of 36 Avenue and René-Lévesque Street.

When officers arrived they found the victim who had been stabbed in the lower body.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

His status was later upgraded to stable, according to police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils.

The suspect in the stabbing fled the park before the arrival of police.

Witnesses told police that an argument broke out between a few people and that it escalated.

A perimetre was temporarily set up to protect the crime scene and allow investigators to do their work.

“We have no arrests yet,” Chèvrefils said.

