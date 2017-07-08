While Khadr receives $10.5 million, Canadian 9/11 widow hounded by Ottawa

Canada is reacting to the Trudeau government’s quick delivery of $10.5 million in what is defined as financial compensation for Omar Khadr‘s time in U.S. captivity. Canadians who object to Ottawa’s speedy cash out for Khadr are many nationwide.

READ MORE: Government issues official apology to Omar Khadr

The hurried turning over of the $10.5 million clearly complicates any legal attempt to access the funds by the widow of the U.S. Army medic killed by a grenade thrown by Khadr in the 2002 Afghanistan firefight between U.S. soldiers and insurgents, and Army special forces Sgt Layne Morris who lost an eye.

I speak with retired Sgt. Layne Morris on the show.

I will also share with you an email from a good friend and proud Canadian. Maureen Basnicki lost her husband Ken to the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11. Since her husband’s murder, Maureen Basnicki has worked tirelessly to safeguard Canadians from suffering a similar fate. To that end and among her other endeavours is to be co-founder of the Canadian Coalition Against Terrorism.

Maureen is also the drive behind the National Day of Service. It is what Canada’s federal government, under the direction of then-prime minister Jean Chretien, that is appalling. You will hear how Chretien’s tax collectors hounded Maureen for taxes on her husband’s income at the most emotionally and physically crushing time and how Canada’s insatiable greed reached out to tax U.S. compensation for the death of Ken Basnicki, not for a moment considering the brutality with which his life ended and his beloved wife became a widow.

Meanwhile the Trudeau government continues to challenge in court, at taxpayer expense, Canadian military veterans calls for pension and benefit considerations after promising during the 2015 election campaign to treat these Afghan mission veterans better than the Harper government had. I’ll speak with the veterans lawyer Don Sorochan on the show.

Pain management

A huge issue for us on air as we’re discovering constantly more detail on how the so-called opioid crisis is really an attack on pain patients. Saturday, Dr. Owen Williamson, president of the Pain Management Physicians of BC Society joins me. Dr. Williamson will explain how the College of Physicians and Surgeons of BC is “steadfastly refusing to consult with pain experts either before or since they implemented their policy, despite advice from our society and patient advocacy groups that their policy is harming people with chronic pain.”

Sunday, I will be speaking with the wife and daughter of a 53-year-old American who committed suicide because he, in a terrible manner, was deprived of the opioid medication which had reduced his daily chronic pain (agony) to tolerable levels. This husband and dad ended his own life just months ago because he could no longer cope with the constant agony.