Government issues official apology, confirms settlement payout to Omar Khadr

The federal government has formally apologized to former Guantanamo Bay inmate Omar Khadr for any role Canadian officials may have played in his mistreatment while in U.S. military custody.

On Friday morning, Justice Minister Jody Wilson Raybould and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale also confirmed that Khadr has received a controversial $10.5-million payout to settle a long-standing lawsuit over violations of his charter rights.

The apology was delivered to Khadr in a terse statement from Goodale and Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“The legal settlement we are announcing today deals with a civil lawsuit launched by Omar Khadr against the government of Canada on a very precise question,” said Goodale, specifying that the question was whether the behaviour of the Canadian government contributed to the violation of Khadr’s rights.

“It is not about the battlefield in Afghanistan. It is about the acts or omissions of the Canadian government after Mr. Khadr was captured and detained.”

Khadr, now 30 and living in Edmonton, was 15 when he was captured by American soldiers after a firefight in Afghanistan. The battle, during which Khadr threw a grenade, ended in the death of U.S. special forces soldier Chris Speer and the wounding of another U.S. soldier, Layne Morris.

Khadr was eventually transferred to Guantanamo Bay, and later pleaded guilty to five war crimes — including killing Speer — before a military commission. He has long claimed to have been tortured, saying he confessed only to be allowed to leave Guantanamo and return to Canada.

Goodale said $20 million civil case launched by Khadr has already cost Canadian taxpayers $5 million in legal fees, and millions more would have been spent had it moved ahead. There was almost no chance the government would win, he noted, making a settlement the only sensible course of action.

Wilson-Raybould noted Friday that the Supreme Court of Canada has already found in two separate cases that Canada violated Khadr’s rights.

“Our government places a premium on rulings and respect for the Supreme Court of Canada,” the justice minister said.

“A Canadian citizen’s Charter rights were violated … Our rights are not subject to the whims of the government of the day … there are serious costs when the government violates the rights of its citizens.”

Supporters have argued that Khadr should have been treated as a child soldier from the start. But public opinion has been decidedly mixed, with many Canadians still considering Khadr a terrorist, and his case has been a lightning rod for controversy.

The Conservatives under new leader Andrew Scheer have called the settlement “odious.”

A petition launched by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation opposing the settlement money had gained over 50,000 signatures by Thursday.

Even with the money in Khadr’s hands, legal wrangling may just be getting started.

On Friday morning, a lawyer representing the widow of the dead American soldier, Speer, and the injured soldier, Morris, confirmed he would move ahead in Ontario Superior Court to block the payout to Khadr.