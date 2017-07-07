Venus Williams lawfully entered intersection before crash that left one man dead: police

Police have reviewed video evidence of last month’s car accident involving Venus Williams that left a Florida man dead. Surveillance footage of the accident shows Williams had lawfully entered the intersection when her vehicle was struck by an approaching car driven by the victim’s wife.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department launched an investigation into the June 9 crash between the tennis star and another car, which sent the car’s passenger, 78-year-old Jerome L. Barson to hospital. He later died of head trauma sustained in the accident on June 22.

The police department issued a press release in their on-going investigation on Friday after new surveillance footage emerged, showing Williams’ car legally entering the intersection on a green light before being hit by the car driven by Linda Barson.

The police findings say Williams was kept from completing a turn on the green light by another vehicle and was in the intersection as Barson approached a steady red light. As it turned green, she continued into the intersection and collided with the right front section of Williams’ car.

Barson initially claimed Williams’ SUV darted into the intersection. She told police there was not enough time to stop, which resulted in her T-boning Williams’ vehicle. Barson is reportedly suing the tennis champ for wrongful death.

Last month a rep for Williams told ET Canada:

“Ms. Williams entered the intersection on a green light. The police report estimates that Ms. Williams was travelling at 5 miles per hour when Mrs. Barson crashed into her. Authorities did not issue Ms. Williams with any citations or traffic violations. This is an unfortunate accident and Venus expresses her deepest condolences to the family who lost a loved one.”

The Palm Beach Gardens Police Department continues to investigate the incident.

