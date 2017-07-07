Bandoleros race around Wyant Group Raceway

They may not be old enough to have a drivers licence, but that isn’t stopping some kids from racing around Wyant Group Raceway.

The future of race car driving is what fans can expect when the Bandoleros take to the raceway.

One of those drivers is Sam Howlett, who is in his rookie season.

He calls the ride as a “go-cart but for bigger kids,” and although the cars don’t pack a lot of horsepower, it’s enough for a kid who weighs less than 100 pounds.

“When I’m going around the corners, if I’m going faster, it’ll feel, it’ll feel more like someone’s tugging on me and trying to pull me out the window,” Howlett explained.

As for his future in racing, Howlett has it all planned out.

“What I’m going to do is I’m going to go to Bandoleros, to Legends, then I’m going to move to Sportsman, then Super Lites, then the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, then I’m going to move to NASCAR in the U.S.,” Howlett said.

The Bandoleros are back on the track on Saturday, July 15.