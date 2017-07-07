Phased closures Saturday for 51st Street and Warman Road intersection

Drivers who use the 51st Street and Warman Road intersection should look for an alternative route on Saturday.

New overhead lights are being installed, which will require phased intersection closures as follows:

6 a.m. to 10 a.m.: westbound traffic on Lenore Drive;

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: southbound traffic on Wanuskewin Road; and

2 p.m. to 6 p.m.: eastbound traffic on 51st Street.

Detour signs will be in place for drivers to take alternative routes.

City of Saskatoon officials are reminding drivers to respect all work zone detours, signs and barriers.

The installation is part of the intersection improvement now underway that is realigning pedestrian islands and medians, adding an additional northbound turn lane and a new protected southbound turn lane.

The work is in preparation for a change in traffic patterns expected when the new North Commuter Parkway opens in the fall of 2018.