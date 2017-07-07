Video of Vancouver officer berating mother accused of leaving kids in hot car goes viral

Vancouver Police Chief Adam Palmer says the Ministry of Children and Families (MCFD) is now involved in a case involving children who were left in a hot car.

The incident, which has now gone viral online, shows a Vancouver police officer berating a mom who is standing beside her vehicle.

The video was shot by a passerby around 3:50 p.m. on Monday July 3 at a grocery store on Grandview Highway.

“Do you understand what you have done?” asks the officer. “Your children could have died.”

The mother appears to try to explain her actions, but the officer keeps interrupting her asking “why are you arguing?”

“You want me to seize your kids and you’ll never see them again?”

Multiple people called 911 after noticing two young children locked in a car by themselves in the parking lot with no parents in sight.

The car alarm was going off and the windows were closed.

When police arrived they discovered a six-year-old girl and a three-and-a-half year old boy, who had been inside the car for an unknown amount of time.

Palmer says the mother was in the store for about 20 minutes before she came outside.

The kids were both dehydrated and were treated on scene but did not have to go to hospital.

Palmer says the officer, who can be seen in the video, is highly respected, has kids of his own and was concerned for the state of the children in the car.

No charges have been laid but the case has been referred to the MCFD due to the mother’s lack of judgement, says Palmer.

