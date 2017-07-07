Attempted robbery victim in Saskatoon charged with drug trafficking

A man who was the victim of an attempted robbery in Saskatoon is facing a drug trafficking charge.
The attempted theft happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 600-block of 9th Street East.
READ MORE: Man charged after Saskatoon police air support unit spots suspicious vehicle
A man told Saskatoon police officers he had been threatened by two men known to him, one who was armed with a two-by-four.
They fled empty handed before police arrived.
Officers located the two suspects and took them into custody.
A teen, 15, and a 22-year-old man are charged with attempted robbery.
The teen is also facing two breach of court order charges.
READ MORE: Cocaine, meth, shotgun seized in Saskatoon drug bust
The investigation by the officers lead them to charge the 28-year-old victim with trafficking psilocybin, a controlled substance.
All three are scheduled to appear Friday in Saskatoon provincial court.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.