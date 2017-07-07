Crime
Attempted robbery victim in Saskatoon charged with drug trafficking

Saskatoon police have charged three people after an attempted robbery, including the victim.

A man who was the victim of an attempted robbery in Saskatoon is facing a drug trafficking charge.

The attempted theft happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 600-block of 9th Street East.

A man told Saskatoon police officers he had been threatened by two men known to him, one who was armed with a two-by-four.

They fled empty handed before police arrived.

Officers located the two suspects and took them into custody.

A teen, 15, and a 22-year-old man are charged with attempted robbery.

The teen is also facing two breach of court order charges.

The investigation by the officers lead them to charge the 28-year-old victim with trafficking psilocybin, a controlled substance.

All three are scheduled to appear Friday in Saskatoon provincial court.

