Canada
July 7, 2017 12:45 pm
Updated: July 7, 2017 12:47 pm

Montrealer charged in suspected compassion killing to be released on bail

By Global News

File photo of people holding hands.

Inside Edition/CBS/screen shot
A A

A Montreal man charged with murdering his wife in a suspected compassion killing has been granted bail.

Michel Cadotte was charged in February with second-degree murder, one day after his wife, Jocelyne Lizotte, was discovered in cardiac arrest at a long-term care facility.

He must abide by several conditions which include living with his sister, taking prescription drugs, getting psychological support and paying a $10,000 guarantee.

On the day of his wife’s death, Cadotte wrote on Facebook he had consented to a request for assisted death, had “cracked,” and was waiting for police.

Elfriede-Andree Duclervil has suggested her client’s alleged actions were driven by empathy and compassion.

She told reporters in March that Cadotte has received support from his family, as well as the victim’s.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
compassionate killing
Elfriede-Andree Duclervil
Jocelyne Lizotte
Michel Cadotte
Michel Cadotte granted bail
prescription drugs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News