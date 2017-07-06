Bill Cosby retrial on sexual assault charges slated for November

Bill Cosby will be returning to court this November.

According to The Associated Press, a judge revealed on Thursday that the actor will return to trial on November 6, almost 5 months after his sexual assault trial was declared a mistrial.

The mistrial came after 52 hours of deliberations as the jury revealed it was deadlocked and could not reach a verdict.

As a result of a 2004 event with Andrea Constand at the actor’s home, Cosby, 79, was charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault.

“She is a positive person and has kept all of us going while waiting for the jury to come back. She will continue to cooperate with us and I look forward to her getting a verdict in this case,” District Attorney Kevin Steele said of Constand following the mistrial.

Constand’s lawyer, Dolores Troiani, said that she will be ready come November to see the case close no matter the result. “She wants to see justice done and she wants to see this through. She was in the courtroom after the deadlock comforting everyone else,” Troiani said.

In his deposition, Cosby revealed he did give women pills or alcohol before engaging in sexual activity.