Whistler increases fire rating to ‘Extreme’ as weather heats up across B.C.

The town of Whistler has increased its fire rating to “Extreme”.

This follows a coastal-wide campfire ban issued Wednesday due to soaring temperatures and no sign of rain in the forecast.

Whistler’s rating means there is a complete ban on all fires and fireworks, as well as any smoking in parks or trails.

Propane barbeques are allowed but only if kept above ground and away from trees.

“We’re very heavily forested. We also have in the vicinity of the town, of the village, we have quite a bit of second growth, and it tends to catch fire more quickly than old growth does,” said Whistler’s mayor Nancy Wilhelm-Morden.

“If it gets to a real significant danger level, we start thinking about closing off areas, trails and backcountry access, but hopefully we won’t get anywhere close to that.”

The municipality is asking locals and visitors to be careful and extra vigilant following a wildfire on Blackcomb Mountain near the resort, which was believed to be human-caused.