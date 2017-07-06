Air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Hot air and sunny days combined with vehicle emissions has led to Environment Canada issuing an air quality advisory for the Metro Vancouver region.

Global News meteorologist Kristi Gordon explains when the emissions interact with sunlight on hot and dry days like Thursday, it can create a high amount of ground level ozone in the air which can cause problems.

“Because we’ve got such a hot summer day [Thursday], we’re going to see high ground-level ozone created today through the afternoon and evening hours, and that will cause some problems with anyone with respiratory issues.”

READ MORE: Air quality advisory issued for Metro Vancouver and Sunshine Coast

The advisory is expected to persist until temperatures cool, which Gordon says might not happen on Friday.

In the meantime, Environment Canada is asking those with respiratory problems to avoid outdoor exposure.

“Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during mid-afternoon, when ozone levels are highest. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have underlying medical conditions such as lung or heart disease and asthma,” reads part of the statement.

The release also suggests staying cool and hydrated.