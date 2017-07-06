Uber drivers can now collect tips in Alberta, Ontario

Canadians can now tip their Uber driver, as long as they live in select cities in Ontario and Alberta.

Uber rolled out a version of its app that allows tipping in Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Windsor and Kingston on Thursday.

The function is already available stateside in most cities where Uber operates. It will be available in the rest of the U.S and Canada by the end of July.

Riders have the option of selecting from a pre-set gratuity of $1, $2 or $5 or choosing an amount of their own.

A spokesperson for Uber Canada said the change has been welcomed by both drivers and riders.

“It’s something that drivers have been asking for a long time and riders as well have asked for the opportunity to tip drivers after a great experience,” said Susie Heath, the senior communication advisor for Uber Canada.

Uber said it had not offered customers a “tip option” through the app before as drivers already receive a significant portion of the trip fees.

When asked if that could change now that drivers are able to receive tips, Heath said it would not.

She said the option to tip is also available on Uber Eats.

Heath said this is the first in a number of changes being rolled out over the coming months, including shorter cancellation windows, driver protection insurance and expanded driver destinations.

Uber has been working to repair its image following a series of controversial incidents.

A recent internal investigation uncovered multiple instances of sexual harassment and bullying within the company and led to the firing of more than 20 employees. The company’s CEO Travis Kalanick resigned in June.

Heath said the company has been working on ways to “improve the driver and rider experience” over the past few years and has seen a positive response from both parties in cities where it has already introduced the new features.

With files from Maham Abedi