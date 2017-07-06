Fire Watch BC

July 6, 2017 5:44 pm

2-hectare forest fire burning west of 100 Mile House, B.C.

By Online News Producer  Global News

Wed, Jul 5: Crews spent Wednesday fighting a wildfire near Kaleden that destroyed two homes. John Hua reports.

Air and ground crews are heading to a forest fire spanning two-hectares west of 100 Mile House.

According to the Cariboo Fire Centre, the fire started Thursday morning along the Gustafsen North Forest Service Road.

The Norbord Mill and other nearby structures are not threatened by the wildfire.

Two helicopters and 25 firefighters are en route to the fire.

As temperatures continue to climb, fires have been sparked throughout the province.

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting the fire on the eastern shores of Harrison Lake has grown to 115 hectares and that 20 more firefighters will be on site Tuesday morning.

Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula says the fire is five per cent contained, but believes crews could be battling it for a while.
