Wildfire at Harrison Lake in BC’s Fraser Valley grows

The B.C. Wildfire Service is reporting the fire on the eastern shores of Harrison Lake has grown to 115 hectares and that 20 more firefighters will be on site Tuesday morning.

Fire Information Officer Noelle Kekula says the fire is five per cent contained, but believes crews could be battling it for a while.

Kekula adds, “we’ve got steep terrain. We’ve got some unique winds and weather patterns with being right beside the lake and the terrain. So we’re just doing our best to get it under control.”

A total of 80 firefighters, 6 helicopters and an air tanker are set to take on the fire Tuesday July 4.

A leave order is still in place for the surrounding areas and the forest service road, while crews continue to battle the to blaze.

The Wildfire Service says the blaze was human-caused.