Newly renovated dog park in Toronto’s east end proving unpopular

A recent upgrade to a dog park in Leslieville is drawing criticism from local pet owners, the same group of people who raised close to $18,000 to renovate it.

“If it’s a surface over 50 per cent of dogs are not running and playing on, and dogs are getting injured, then that’s our concern,” said Jaime Aitken of the Greenwood Dog Park Association.

The dog run was originally made up of crushed granite, but a number of issues, including dust, smell and drainage became a concern for local residents. The City of Toronto chose to upgrade the surface and replace it with pea gravel.

“It’s six of one, half a dozen of the other, it’s much cleaner, there’s no dust, less infections for the dog’s eyes, nose, throat, no more ponding or pooling,” said dog walker Andrew Baker.

“But the down side is it’s very hard on their feet.”

Melanie Adler said she learned of those consequences when her nine-month-old Labrador retriever Geordie played in the off-leash area a few weeks ago.

“The next day he started licking his paws, for about three or four days he couldn’t walk, he was limping,” she said, adding she reached out to her local councillor’s office.

Global News also inquired about the issues at Greenwood Park.

Matthew Cutler, a spokesperson for Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation, said the City is aware of park users’ concerns about the pea gravel. He said the gravel is a standard at off-leash areas across Toronto.

“Pea gravel is used because of its cost, ease of maintenance, ability to irrigate and drain, low odour, and durability,” said Cutler.

“While there are no national standards for dog off-leash areas, pea gravel is a recommended and approved surface material for children’s playgrounds in Canada.”

But local pet owner Susan Lamb, who used to frequent the dog park, hopes the City of Toronto will realize the gravel is unsafe for dogs.

“In the summer right now with it being so hot, they can’t use it. They cannot walk on [the pea gravel surface],” said Lamb.

The Greenwood Dog Park Association plans to come up with a list of recommendations and submit it to the City staff in the hopes that future off-leash areas are upgraded with other, more dog-friendly materials.