NDP takes power in British Columbia on July 18

VICTORIA – British Columbia premier-designate John Horgan and his cabinet will be officially sworn in on July 18.

The ceremony in Victoria will come almost three weeks after Horgan’s New Democrats and three members of the Green party ousted Christy Clark’s Liberals following 16 years in office.

The NDP and Greens defeated the Liberals in a confidence vote in the legislature.

READ MORE: B.C. will have its first NDP government in 16 years. But is it inherently unstable?

May’s election saw the Liberals win 43 seats in the 87-seat legislature, but the NDP with 41 seats and the Greens with three seats reached an agreement to push the Liberals from office and form a minority NDP government.

Earlier this week, Horgan appointed three political veterans to head his inner circle of advisers, including well-known bureaucrat Don Wright and former Vancouver councillor Geoff Meggs.

Next steps

David Zussman said first, the Premier-Designate and his team will choose ministries and ministers.

But then, he said they will need to staff those ministries, which he said is no small job and probably won’t be complete by the time the cabinet is sworn in.

“It’s very likely that some of the key hirings will be done for some of the larger and more important ministries buy I suspect a lot of people are sending their CVs in these days to some of the key people in the Premier’s office.”

READ MORE: Cabinet ministers not the only ones losing their jobs in B.C. government handover

Zussman said they also have to set how cabinet will operate, a necessity for public servants waiting for direction from the new government to get to work.

With files from Liza Yuzda, CKNW