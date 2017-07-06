Canada
July 6, 2017 9:56 am

Canada’s ‘Safe Third Country’ status faces legal challenge in Federal Court

By The Canadian Press

Activists say the Safe Third Country Agreement between Canada and the U.S. forces asylum-seekers into dangerous situations.

Shelden Rogers / Global News
A A

A legal challenge is being launched against the Canada-U.S. agreement that governs where people can make asylum claims on either side of the border.

Three advocacy groups are throwing their support behind a woman identified only as “E” in asking the Federal Court to strike down the so-called Safe Third Country Agreement.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Anyone crossing the border illegally whose claim is rejected will be sent home, not back to U.S.

Under the deal, most people who make an asylum claim at the land border are denied entry — and as a result, there’s been an influx of people crossing illegally into Canada in recent months to file asylum claims.

The Canadian Council for Refugees, Amnesty International and the Canadian Council of Churches are among the many groups urging Canada to suspend the arrangement following major changes to U.S.
immigration and refugee policy.

Now, they’re asking the Federal Court to step in, arguing that sending claimants back to the U.S. is morally and legally wrong because it risks violating their basic rights.

WATCH: Justin Trudeau responds to calls on suspending Safe Third Country Agreement

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Asylum-seekers
Canada asylum seekers
Canada Safe Third Country
Canada US Safe Third Country
Donald Trump
Safe Third Country
Safe Third Country Agreement
Trump ban
Trump travel ban

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News