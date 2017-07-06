Canada
July 6, 2017 7:44 am
Updated: July 6, 2017 7:59 am

Homeless advocate in Vancouver says hot weather also presents challenges

By Reporter  CKNW

Lookout Society says hot weather also poses a risk for those living on the streets.

Just like cold weather, hot weather also poses a risk for those living on the streets.

Lookout Society deputy executive director Keir MacDonald said there’s challenges for those in homeless camps.

“When it’s hitting the low- to mid-30s, damage can be done in those type of temperatures.”

He said dehydration, sunburn and heat stroke can be very common.

MacDonald said municipalities have resources to keep people cool when temperatures are extreme, just like they did during the cold winter.

“This time it’s about how we can keep cool; community centres are perfect resources to be considered.”

He said they’ve been talking to communities to ensure basic access to a cold drinking water supply.

For its part, the City of Vancouver said there’s a plan in place if extreme hot weather strikes.

“We increase access to our community centres and our libraries and invite members of the public to come in. We also post signage so that people passing by are aware,” said Operation Readiness manager Kirsten Jasper.

Jasper said the 30 C mark is usually the threshold to signal access to cooling centres.

