Seriously injured woman found under Kelowna bridge
RCMP are investigating after a woman, said to be in her thirties, was found seriously injured under Kelowna’s W.R. Bennett Bridge.
Emergency crews were called to the west shore under the bridge around 7:45 p.m. after a passing boater on Okanagan Lake believed they saw a dead person.
RCMP tell Global News found the woman was alive, but had serious injuries.
She was taken to Kelowna General Hospital and police continue to investigate.
