Seriously injured woman found under Kelowna bridge

RCMP are investigating after a woman, said to be in her thirties, was found seriously injured under Kelowna’s W.R. Bennett Bridge.

Emergency crews were called to the west shore under the bridge around 7:45 p.m. after a passing boater on Okanagan Lake believed they saw a dead person.

RCMP tell Global News found the woman was alive, but had serious injuries.

She was taken to Kelowna General Hospital and police continue to investigate.