Investigations
July 6, 2017 12:40 am
Updated: July 6, 2017 12:41 am

Seriously injured woman found under Kelowna bridge

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Emergency crews return from where a woman was discovered under the Bennett Bridge Wednesday evening.

Doris Maria Bregolisse/ Global Okanagan
A A

RCMP are investigating after a woman, said to be in her thirties, was found seriously injured under Kelowna’s W.R. Bennett Bridge.

Emergency crews were called to the west shore under the bridge around 7:45 p.m. after a passing boater on Okanagan Lake believed they saw a dead person.

RCMP tell Global News found the woman was alive, but had serious injuries.

She was taken to Kelowna General Hospital and police continue to investigate.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
Injured Woman
Investigation
Kelowna
Okanagan
West Kelowna
WR Bennett Bridge

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News