Canada
July 5, 2017

3-alarm fire spreads to 4 downtown Toronto homes

Toronto firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire on Argyle Street that has affected four houses.

Toronto firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire in the city’s west end that has engulfed four homes.

Emergency crews were called to a house fire on Argyle Street, near Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West, Wednesday afternoon that quickly spread to surrounding properties.

Police said several homes are being evacuated and a number of people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials encouraged area residents to close their doors and windows due to heavy smoke.

More to come.

