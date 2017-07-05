3-alarm fire spreads to 4 downtown Toronto homes
Toronto firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire in the city’s west end that has engulfed four homes.
Emergency crews were called to a house fire on Argyle Street, near Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West, Wednesday afternoon that quickly spread to surrounding properties.
Police said several homes are being evacuated and a number of people are being treated for smoke inhalation.
Officials encouraged area residents to close their doors and windows due to heavy smoke.
More to come.
