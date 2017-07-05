3-alarm fire spreads to 4 downtown Toronto homes

Toronto firefighters are responding to a three-alarm fire in the city’s west end that has engulfed four homes.

Emergency crews were called to a house fire on Argyle Street, near Ossington Avenue and Dundas Street West, Wednesday afternoon that quickly spread to surrounding properties.

Police said several homes are being evacuated and a number of people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Officials encouraged area residents to close their doors and windows due to heavy smoke.

More to come.

Photo of Argyle St fire from a @globalnewsto producer. Heavy smoke visible across #Toronto. Row of 5 houses burning. No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/tVL8gcRWcz — Jeremy Cohn (@JeremyGlobalTV) July 5, 2017