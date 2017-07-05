June was 6th consecutive record-setting month for London and area home sales

June was another banner month for home sales in the London region.

The London and St. Thomas Association of Realtors (LSTAR) reports a total of 1,245 homes were sold in June, a 9.9 per cent increase over the same time last year.

In fact, the association says last month saw the best results for June since it started tracking sales data in 1978.

LSTAR says June was the sixth month in a row with record sales and half way through the year, the London-St. Thomas region is about 23 per cent ahead of sales last year.

READ MORE: Record May for London and area home sales

The average year-to-date sales price was $331,524, up 18.8 per cent from 2016’s average price.