Vancouver Councillor Geoff Meggs to be John Horgan’s chief of staff

Three-term Vancouver City Councillor Geoff Meggs has resigned in order to take a job as Premier-designate John Horgan’s chief of staff.

It won’t be Meggs’ first time inside the premier’s office. He previously served as communications director in the office of former NDP Premier Glen Clark.

He has also served as executive director to the BC Federation of Labour.

The BC NDP made the announcement Tuesday, revealing several hires to key positions in Horgan’s inner circle.

NDP campaign director Bob Dewar, who had served as Horgan’s chief of staff in opposition will stay on as special advisor to the premier.

And former BCIT president and Central 1 Credit Union CEO Don Wright will serve as Deputy Minister of Executive Council, Cabinet Secretary, and Head of the Public Service.

More to come…