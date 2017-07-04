Quebec government could harmonize school taxes between French and English school boards

The Quebec government is considering harmonizing school taxes between French and English schools.

Quebec’s Education Minister Sebastien Proulx said his goal is equity.

Currently, the size of Quebeckers’ school tax bills varies depending on where they live and whether they pay to an English or French board.

Proulx said the government is studying different funding models.

The minister said he’s looking at extending the funding model that currently exists in Montreal.

He says he would like to see residents in the same region pay similar amounts regardless of whether they pay their taxes to the French or English school boards.

There is currently no timeline to implement the new proposal.