London police appeal for witness after crash involving motorcycle

The London Police Service is looking for the driver of an orange SUV who may have witnessed a serious crash over the weekend.

According to investigators, a motorcycle and car collided at around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2 at the intersection of Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street.

The motorcyclist was injured, but police confirm to AM980 there were no reports of “serious” injury.

Police believe an orange SUV was stopped eastbound and waiting to turn north onto Clarke Road at the time of the crash. They are urging the driver to contact police as part of the investigation.