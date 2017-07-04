COMMENTARY: The Blue Jays must decide if they’re buyers or sellers

You won’t hear this from the front-office folks but the last-place Toronto Blue Jays are getting ready to sell.

At least they should be.

The Jays have acquired veteran catcher Miguel Montero from the defending champion Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Super proud about being a new member of the Toronto Blue Jays. — Miguel Montero (@miggymont26) July 3, 2017

Getting Montero, a 33 year old whose best days are behind him, doesn’t address Toronto’s most pressing needs.

They rely too much on the long ball and can’t manufacture runs, a wart that was exposed in the 2015 and 2016 American League Championship Series against the Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Indians, respectively.

Mired in the one of their worst seasons in recent memory, the A.L. East Division cellar dwellers should know that Montero is not the player who is going to ignite Toronto’s sluggish offence.

Something else is brewing and I think this is a precursor to other deals that are smouldering.

It’s July – the dog days of summer – and the 37-45 Jays will decide very soon whether they truly believe they can contend for a playoff spot.

I’ve seen enough.

Just like the Willie Nelson song says, “turn out the lights, the party’s over.”

The Jays, for whatever reason this year, don’t have it.

Their window to win the franchise’s third World Series has closed quickly, hasn’t it?

It’s time for the front office to sell off some assets for prospects and/or draft picks and pack it in for the remainder of 2017.