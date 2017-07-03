Alberta woman with history of fraud arrested for 80 new offences

RCMP have charged a 42-year-old Alberta woman with 80 fraud-related offences after a month-long investigation.

Strathmore RCMP said a resident of south-central Alberta’s Wheatland County reported they’d lost thousands of dollars on May 31. Since then, police discovered the accused had used a fraudulent bank letter to convince several victims to give her money.

Jane Elizabeth Moore was arrested and charged June 27 with various fraud offences and uttering threats.

She was released on bail with conditions and is set to appear in Strathmore Provincial Court July 7.

Moore was previously charged by Calgary police in October 2009 with over 100 counts of theft and fraud against 25 businesses. In December 2009, she faced additional counts of theft and fraud after six Airdrie businesses lost thousands of dollars.

Moore pleaded guilty to dozens of charges and received a two-year sentence in 2010.

RCMP said Moore has used the following aliases in the past:

• Jane Seaman

• Elizabeth Seaman

• Jane Norman

• Jane Plimmer

• JJ O’Conner

• Jane Smith

RCMP are asking anyone with information to call Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3968 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

