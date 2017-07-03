Transport truck rollover on Hwy. 427 sends driver to hospital with serious injuries

The driver of a transport truck suffered serious injuries after his vehicle rolled over on Highway 427 early Monday morning.

It happened around 9 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 427, near Highway 401.

Peel paramedics said the driver was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries to arms.

Investigators are on scene trying to determine the cause of the incident that saw the transport truck flipping and landing on its side. Officers say it appeared to be carrying wood skids.

The northbound and southbound off-ramps to Highway 401 westbound will be closed until approximately 3 p.m.

#Hwy427 NB and SB ramp to #Hwy401 WB will be closed until approx 3pm for clean up. Driver has serious injuries, invest. on going pic.twitter.com/Sxwo48lDOH — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) July 3, 2017