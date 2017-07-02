Canada
July 2, 2017 9:27 pm

Saskatchewan car crash claims three lives, including six-month-old baby

By Staff The Canadian Press

File photo.

Global News
A A

MELVILLE, Sask. – A man, a woman and a baby are dead after a head-on crash in Saskatchewan.

RCMP say it happened late on Canada Day when two cars collided on Highway 10 near Melville.

A 24-year-old man from Melville who was driving one car and a 25-year-old woman from Yorkton who was driving the other vehicle, died at the scene.

READ MORE: School bus crash in central Saskatchewan leaves driver of car dead

Three young children were also in the woman’s car, including a six-month-old boy who died in hospital.

A seven-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.

Police are still investigating and say they will not be releasing the names or relationships between the occupants of the vehicles.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Car crash
Collision
fatal car crash
Head On Collision
Highway 10
Highway 10 crash
Melville car crash
Melville Highway 10
Saskatchewan car crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News