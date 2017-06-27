School bus crash in central Saskatchewan leaves driver of car dead

A 20-year-old man is dead after the car he was driving crashed with a school bus in central Saskatchewan.

Police say the crash happened this morning in a rural area about 15 kilometres from Central Butte, which is about 200 kilometres northwest of Regina.

They say the car was heading west when it collided with the north-bound school bus at an intersection.

There were minor injuries among the six students and driver on the bus, but no one needed to be taken to hospital.

The driver of the car was from Central Butte.

Police say they will not be releasing his name.