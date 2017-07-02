Toronto Maple Leafs sign Patrick Marleau to 3-year, $18.75M contract
TORONTO – Free agent forward Patrick Marleau signed a three-year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday worth an average of US$6.25 million per year.
Marleau, 37, joins the Maple Leafs after 19 seasons with the San Jose Sharks.
The three-time NHL all-star has 508 goals and 574 assists in regular-season play.
Marleau also has 68 goals and 52 assists in 177 career playoff games.
He exits San Jose as the franchise leader in games played, goals, points, power-play goals, short-handed goals, game-winning goals and shots.
Marleau’s 98 game-winning goals are the seventh-most in NHL history.
