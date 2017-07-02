Two men stabbed near Montreal’s Gay Village
Two men were stabbed near the Gay Village on Sunday morning.
It happened shortly after 11 a.m. at the corner of Amherst and Robin streets.
Police responded to a 911 call and found the victims at the corner of Robin and Saint-Timothée streets.
The 26- and 28-year-old were rushed to hospital.
The 26-year-old had minor injuries, however the 28-year-old is in serious condition.
Police are currently meeting with witnesses to determine the cause of the incident.
Police believe the men may have been victims of a robbery.
As the investigation is underway, Amherst Street is blocked off to traffic between Sherbrooke Street and De Maisonneuve Boulevard.
Police don’t yet have a description of the suspect and are asking for people with any information to come forward.
