Winnipeg’s Colin Wilson traded to Colorado Avalanche

The Nashville Predators have traded forward Colin Wilson to the Colorado Avalanche for a fourth-round draft pick in 2019.

The 27-year-old Winnipegger has played his entire eight-year NHL career with the Predators. Wilson scored 12 goals and 23 assists in 70 games last season. He also chipped in two goals and two assists in 14 playoff games.

Wilson has two seasons left on his four-year, $15.75-million contract. He was selected seventh overall by Nashville in the 2008 NHL Draft.