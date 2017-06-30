Fire rips through Penticton motel

About a dozen people are out of their homes after a fire broke out at the Highland Motel in Penticton, B.C., Friday afternoon.

Everyone escaped the motel safely, but many residents who live in the motel year-round are unable to go back home.

The fire started in a back unit on the main floor. The person living inside was asleep when the blaze broke out.

RCMP and fire investigators are trying to find out how the blaze started.

The motel is slated to be demolished later this week.

