Alberta Court of Appeal orders new murder trial for Ontario trucker in death of Cindy Gladue

The Alberta Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial in the case of an Ontario trucker who was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of an indigenous woman.

A jury found Bradley Barton not guilty last September in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue.

Gladue was a sex-trade worker whose body was found in a bathtub in an Edmonton motel room.

She bled to death after a night of what Barton called consensual, rough sex.

The Court of Appeal says there were serious legal errors during the trial, including how the judge charged the jury about Barton’s conduct and on the law of sexual assault relating to consent.

The appeal panel says these errors negatively compromised the jury’s ability to properly assess the evidence and apply the law correctly.

