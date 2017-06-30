Here’s what’s going on in New Brunswick on Canada Day

It’s Canada Day on Saturday and there’s several events taking place across New Brunswick for people to enjoy. Here’s a list of some of the free events taking place in Fredericton, Moncton and Saint John for Canada 150:

Fireworks

Saint John will hold its fireworks display at dusk over the Market Square Boardwalk. The fireworks will go off rain or shine. Only fog, wind and mist could cause the event to be rescheduled.

Fireworks in Fredericton will take to the skies at 10:40 p.m. in Officers’ Square. Like Saint John, the fireworks are rain or shine. The city advises that the Westmorland Street Bridge will be closed from 7:30 p.m. to approximately midnight for the festivities.

Moncton’s fireworks display is expected to begin at 10 p.m. on the Riverfront.

WATCH: Meet the New Brunswick man that doesn’t have to leave his house to feel patriotic. Adrienne South has the story.

Performances

The Saint John Market Square Atrium will feature a meet-and-greet and performance as Belle and the Beast sing songs from the Disney classic.

There will also be multicultural performances including the Saint John Chinese Cultural group, local dance troupe Danceability, Debbie’s Twirlers will put on a show of baton explosions, and Bernard the Magician will perform magic for those who want to watch.

The Boardwalk will also have entertainment going on, including the Waterstreet Dinner Theatre, the Brent Mason Band, indie-folk band The Wooden Sky, musical comedian Tim Maloney, or join David Goss for an Uptown Ghost Gallivant.

Performances are taking place throughout the day in Fredericton, with Acadian party band Danny Party in the Barracks Square at 12 p.m., the Calithumpians Theatre Company performing in Officers’ Square at 2:30 p.m., as well as shows by Measha Brueggergosman, Keith Hallet and Tristan Horncastle at 7 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. respectively at Officers’ Square. St. Mary’s First Nation will also be on hand for a ceremony, drums and dancing at 5 p.m.

The Canada 150 main stage in Moncton will feature performers from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. including Acadian legends Bois Joli, Kington, Ont., rockers The Glorious Sons, indie singer-songwriter Coeur de pirate, and Great Big Sea’s Alan Doyle performing with his full touring band. And at the Downing Place Stage, performances by Cy, Izzy and the Prohibition, The Backyard Devils, Joey Robin Hache, and The Monoxides will take place. Even the Moncton Market will see shows by performers including Tyler Hache and Reforme.

READ MORE: Canada 150 quiz: How Canadian are you?

For the kids

Saint John is also providing free activities throughout the day including face painting, tattoos, flag making, hula hoops, Canada 150 T-shirt designing, or even creating a ceramic Canada 150 tile. The HMCS Brunswicker will be on-site with their training boat, and Beauty & the Beast will also perform. Children’s activities will take place in King Square, City Market, Loyalist Plaza, Market Square and on the Boardwalk.

Fredericton will have artists, bouncy castles and other events taking place throughout the day for children.

Kids visiting Moncton on Canada Day will be able to take in the Whoa Canada! Kids’ Concert which will include performers Felit Tout, Art Richard and Remi Boudreau, all at Riverfront Park. Bouncy games, face painting, balloon artistry and more, will also be on-site.

READ MORE: Ottawa to turn into fortress ahead of massive Canada 150 party

Canada Day Parades and opening ceremonies

The Canada Day People Parade will see more than 500 people shut down King’s Square and King Street, the busiest streets in Uptown Saint John. The parade, which will be marshalled by former Saint John mayor Norm McFarlane, will be followed by the flag-raising ceremonies outside city hall. The parade will then be led to the Market Square Atrium where opening ceremonies will take place. A four-foot-by-eight-foot Canadian flag cake will also be part of the festivities.

Opening ceremonies begin at Officers’ Square at 2 p.m. Then at 4 p.m., the Canada Day Parade takes off starting west of the Westmorland Street Bridge on St. Anne’s Point Drive, then right onto Queen Street and disperse at the parking lot behind the Legion.

Moncton’s official flag-raising ceremony will take place in City Hall Plaza at 3 p.m.

READ MORE: Over 20,000 people expected to fill Halifax Common for Canada 150 celebrations

Transit

Transit in Saint John will operate on holiday hours and will be free to use.

There will be no transit operating Canada Day in Fredericton.

Codiac Transpo in Moncton will also have no bus service on Canada Day.