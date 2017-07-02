Canada
Mistrial declared in case of Saskatchewan man charged with animal abuse

A provincial court judge declared a mistrial Friday because Walter Goba's lawyer had not received full disclosure of the evidence from his previous lawyer.

There has been a mistrial declared in the case of a Saskatchewan man facing animal abuse charges.

Walter Goba, of Canora, faces seven animal-cruelty related charges after horses were seized in 2014 from land near Yorkton.

The 74-year-old man’s case has been adjourned to July 17.

The Saskatchewan Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized animals from the property after a protection officer found them in critical distress.

Goba pleaded guilty to similar charges in Manitoba in 2014 and was given a six-month conditional sentence, plus a 10-year ban on owning any pets or livestock.

