Mosaic Stadium is officially open

After years of planning and construction, new Mosaic Stadium is now officially open.

“Mosaic Stadium is an iconic venue, the best stadium in Canada and one of the best in North America,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“But it will also serve as a venue for people to gather and celebrate our great community for generations to come.”

Mosaic has a standard capacity of 33,000, but can expand to hold 40,000 for larger events.

“Our government is proud to have been a part of this historic project,” Premier Brad Wall said. “New Mosaic Stadium sets the standard for sports venues in Canada. From the comfortable seats to the spacious concourses to the concessions, everything about the stadium is first class.”

“The new Mosaic is a worthy home for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and will serve as a tremendous setting for university and amateur sports and entertainment events.”

The stadium is the first phase of three in the city’s Regina Revitalization Initiative.