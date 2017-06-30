Cost to demolish old police HQ, parkade skyrockets by millions: report

WINNIPEG — It’s an old and massive building in the core of the Exchange District that has sat empty since police moved to their new headquarters on Graham Ave.

Now, a new report, which will be presented at a City Hall committee Tuesday, suggests the cost of demolishing Winnipeg’s old Public Safety Building and the parkade next door will be almost six times what had previously been suggested.

The report states it will cost $10.7 million to decommission and demolish both structures and prepare the entire site to move forward.

“The estimate assumes the clearing of both subject buildings; a decision to retain the PSB for some form of repurposing would alter the financial analyses and value of the proposed work,” the report states.

A breakdown of costs within the report show it will cost $3.3 million to decommission and demolish both structures, $1.7 million to remove hazardous materials, $700,000 for reconfiguration and $200,000 for site restoration, and several others.

In March 2011, the city budgeted just $1.83 million to pay for demolition costs.

“In consideration of the entire $1.83 million being allocated to this project, it leaves a total estimated project budget shortfall of $8.9 million,” the report states.

The Winnipeg Police Service moved to its new multi-million dollar headquarters in 2016 and the old building was closed.