FSIN chief says there’s division among members over celebrating Canada 150

The head of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations says there is division within the community about whether or not to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

Chief Bobby Cameron said the group, which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, has some members who will mark the day while others regard it as a celebration of colonialism.

READ MORE: Justin Trudeau says respect indigenous people who won’t celebrate Canada 150

Cameron said he personally believes that many more First Nations communities need to be fully involved with the economy, especially when it comes to natural resource development.

He also said that improving housing on reserves is just one of the things he wants to see done before Canada’s bicentennial in 50 years.

READ MORE: Papal residential school apology should happen in Saskatchewan, according to FSIN

But for himself, he said he will treat the sesquicentennial the same as every other year.

He said his children love the fireworks, the ice cream and the barbecues, so that’s how his family will spend the day.