B.C. government confidence vote brings down the Clark Liberals

Premier Christy Clark’s BC Liberal government has fallen, 52 days after British Columbians went to the polls.

The BC NDP and BC Green Party’s combined 44 MLAs stood together to vote on a motion of non-confidence, defeating the Liberals’ 43.

Clark had the final word on the floor of the House, giving the last address in defence of her throne speech and hinting at what was to come should NDP Leader John Horgan not be given a chance to form government.

“If this results in an election, then we will put forward our throne speech to the people of the province. It’s a genuine offering that respects the spirit by which we have approached these last seven weeks. It reflects voters’ judgments, learning from our successes and learning from our failures,” Clark said.

Following the vote, NDP Leader John Horgan took to Twitter calling the vote “a step towards a new government that will put people first.”



Story continues below Today's vote is a step towards a new government that will put people first. We're ready to work hard for the people of British Columbia. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) June 30, 2017

Horgan has yet to address the media, but Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver told Global News that his party is ready to collaborate with both the NDP and the Liberals.

“We will collectively work to put good legislation forward. There will be legislation on childcare and a number of issues in common and we will move from there,” he said.

WATCH: BC Green Party leader reacts to Liberal defeat in confidence vote

In the wake of the defeat, BC Liberal MLA Steve Thomson formally announced his resignation as Speaker of the Legislature.

Clark is at Government House, Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon’s official residence at this hour to tender her resignation.

Guichon will hold her resignation in reserve in case she decides to call another election.

READ MORE: Decision day for B.C., confidence vote expected in Victoria

Lieutenant Governor’s meeting

Clark has said that during this meeting, she will not specifically advise Guichon to dissolve the Legislature and call another election.

But, if asked her opinion, Clark will say that the House is unworkable and that the NDP-Green alliance would be incapable of forming a stable government.

LISTEN: Carleton University constitutional scholar Phillipe Lagassé says it is the premier’s duty to advise the Lieutenant Governor



Constitutuional scholars and others have criticized her remarks, saying it’s the premier’s absolute duty to advise the lieutenant-governor and that it would be irresponsible for her not to.

Guichon has the power to either call another election or to offer BC NDP Leader John Horgan and the opposition a chance to govern.

Clark is expected to make a statement shortly after her meeting, and Guichon is expected to speak after that.

The exact timing of what will follow, regardless of Guichon’s decision, remains unclear — B.C. is now treading in virtually uncharted territory, with just a handful of historical comparisons for its such a situation.

WATCH: What will happen next in the political drama playing out in British Columbia?

Wild finish

The government’s fall caps a wild final two weeks of maneuvering, which saw the BC Liberals introduce a throne speech with 30 new promises worth $2.3 billion, including at least a dozen pulled from the opposition’s platforms.

READ MORE: B.C. government announces unaudited $2.8B surplus on eve of confidence vote

It also saw the governing party engage in a series of procedural tactics once the legislature was in session.

They included trying to pass two bills — one that would have banned corporation and union political donations, another that would have given the Greens official party status.

The Greens and the NDP voted them both down.

The BC Liberals also sent Speaker Steve Thomson a letter asking for clarity on his role during tiebreakers.

More to come…