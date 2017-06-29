Province adding rural paramedics, closing stations

The province says it will hire 29 new primary care paramedics in rural Manitoba.

Four hires have already been made and hiring for the remaining positions will begin immediately.

The new positions will be in areas like Arborg, Gladstone, Carman and Morris.

But the Manitoba Government Employees Union believes that number is too far below the 400 positions recommended by a 2013 report.

“There just isn’t enough EMS folks out there. They have been doing everything they can to ensure they can give the best service they possibly can,” MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky said. “When you look at it, 400 positions short. That’s massive.”

This is part of the government’s large-scale upheaval of Manitoba’s health care system. Part of this plan, announced in Brandon on Thursday, includes closing 18 rural ambulance stations while opening five new ones.

“Ultimately, it’s not about where the station is located, it’s about where these ambulances and paramedics are being deployed,” Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen explained. “It’s about the flexibility to have them in different places where they can anticipate calls are most likely to come.”

Goertzen said that the strategic placement of ambulances will cut down on rural wait times.

There is no timeline for when the stations will open or close.

New ambulance stations opening (stations in Glenboro and Virden will be enhanced):

Miniota

Cowan

Alonsa

Manigotagan

Eriksdale

Ambulance stations closing: