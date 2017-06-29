Alberta man arrested for child porn offences after U.S. officials flag social media account

A 54-year-old Didsbury man has been arrested and charged with various child pornography offences, Alberta RCMP said Thursday.

RCMP said in December 2016, the United States National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children contacted Canada’s National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre (NCECC) in Ottawa.

The U.S. staff said “an unknown person uploaded child pornography images onto a social media account” and the IP address was traced back to Alberta.

The tip spurred an investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT)’s Southern Alberta Internet Child Exploitation (SAICE) unit, which identified and located the suspect.

A search warrant was carried out June 28, during which various electronic devices were seized for further investigation and the suspect was arrested without incident.

Jody Hollenbeck has been charged with possessing child pornography, accessing child pornography and making child pornography available.

He was released from custody and is set to appear in Didsbury Provincial Court July 24. Didsbury is located about 80 kilometres north of Calgary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local police or cybertip.ca.