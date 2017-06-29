CAQ’s new social media campaign directed at Anglo-Quebecers

This Canada Day, Quebec’s second opposition party wants anglophones to know there is another option to the governing Liberals.

The two political parties are in a race for English votes, more than a year ahead of the next election.

A new social media campaign targeting Anglo-Quebecers features party leader François Legault‘s speech at a Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) convention in November.

At that time, the CAQ voted to amend its constitution to say that it would never have a referendum on independence.

“From now on, you have a real choice,” Legault is heard saying.

In the 40-second video clip, he adds: “If you’re tired of being taken for granted, you now have another option.”

“There was fear about the sovereignty movement, but our position is now clear,” explained CAQ MNA Benoit Charette Thursday.

The CAQ admits it is in “full campaign mode,” even though the election isn’t scheduled to take place for another 14 months.

The party says it’s preparing for an early election call.

Parti Québécois (PQ) leader, Jean-François Lisée has also promised to hold off on a referendum in his first term if elected, but the Liberals and CAQ don’t think many anglophones will be convinced.

Recent polls show the CAQ is now in second place.

“Other parties consider us as a real threat right now, which was not the case last year or maybe a few years ago,” Charette said.

The CAQ says that might be part of the reason why the premier announced a new anglophone affairs office on the very last day of the spring session.

Liberal MNA Geoffrey Kelley said his party is not worried about losing English votes.

“The CAQ position has always been very close to the Parti Québécois in terms of the Charter of Values, in terms of what clothing people wear when they work in the civil service and those are messages that go over badly in the English-speaking community,” he said.