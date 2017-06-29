Alberta to release year-end financial numbers amidst low oil prices

The Government of Alberta is set to release its 2016-17 year-end financial statement Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m.

Finance Minister Joe Ceci spent Thursday morning with reporters, taking questions on the latest numbers. The information is embargoed until the afternoon.

When the NDP first came to power in 2015, Ceci’s initial budget projected a $6.1 billion deficit.

In April 2016, credit rating agencies Moody’s Investor Service and DBRS both downgraded Alberta’s rating. One month later, Standard & Poor’s changed the province’s rating from double-A-plus to double-A.

One year ago at this time, the province was running a $6.4 million dollar deficit.

Since then, the NDP has invested heavily in health care and education, two areas they committed to improving in the last election.

Low oil prices are a major reason behind the deficit, but Ceci has been adamant in the past that his government will stay the course when it comes to spending – even if it means the province’s credit rating could be further downgraded.

Ceci said even if there is another downgrade, Alberta still has a good credit rating compared to other Canadian provinces.

The NDP plans to return to a balanced budget by 2023 or 2024.