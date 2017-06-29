West Island commuters getting caught for illegal left turns
Drivers using Saint-Jean Boulevard in Montreal’s West Island have been using a common trick to avoid “no left-turn” signs.
Now, they’re furious for getting caught.
Part of the busy boulevard, just north of Highway 40, is undergoing massive construction set to last through the summer.
As a result, it’s become illegal to turn left at several intersections.
To go left on Devon Street, for instance, drivers have been pulling into the shopping centre parking lot to bypass the no left-turn sign.
“We don’t have much of a choice,” said Larry Hebert, who works nearby.
As a consequence, mall parking lots have turned into secondary roads and merchants have started to worry that it will affect business.
Police started issuing tickets Wednesday, saying drivers need to adjust to the new traffic patterns.
The offence is described as using private property to avoid regulation on a public street.
Construction on the road is scheduled to last until the end of August.
