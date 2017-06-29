West Island commuters getting caught for illegal left turns

Drivers using Saint-Jean Boulevard in Montreal’s West Island have been using a common trick to avoid “no left-turn” signs.

Now, they’re furious for getting caught.

What makes these tricksters time more important than the rest of ours? Good on the SPVM — Ken Quinn (@kwquinn) June 29, 2017

Part of the busy boulevard, just north of Highway 40, is undergoing massive construction set to last through the summer.

As a result, it’s become illegal to turn left at several intersections.

Rub comes on the commute around Elm Park. To reach Devon people are ending around thru parking lot. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/LALgfsWrig — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 29, 2017

To go left on Devon Street, for instance, drivers have been pulling into the shopping centre parking lot to bypass the no left-turn sign.

“We don’t have much of a choice,” said Larry Hebert, who works nearby.

So police are issuing tickets to people who go left by passing thru parking lot. Cue mad commuters. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/sWSUcoQhqK — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 29, 2017

As a consequence, mall parking lots have turned into secondary roads and merchants have started to worry that it will affect business.

Police started issuing tickets Wednesday, saying drivers need to adjust to the new traffic patterns.

The offence is described as using private property to avoid regulation on a public street.

Construction on the road is scheduled to last until the end of August.