Would-be thief rammed by SUV in Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery

A suspected thief was rammed by a woman driving an SUV after he attempted to steal her purse on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges cemetery on Cote-des-Neiges in Montreal’s Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.

Police say a man took the purse from the woman and tried to bike away. The woman then jumped into her SUV, chased him and hit him.

The suspect, a 46-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious lower body injuries but was in stable condition on Thursday morning.

“The suspect decided to not press charges on the driver,” said police spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils.

“He may have felt guilty about the situation.”

The man will be facing robbery charges upon release from hospital.