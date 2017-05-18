Montreal police arrest motorist in connection with hit-and-run collision with pedestrian

A 46-year-old man is in police detention following a hit-and-run collision at the corner of Sherbrooke Street and St-Laurent Boulevard Thursday morning that sent one man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the intersection at 1:30 a.m. after a vehicle heading east on Sherbrooke Street struck a pedestrian attempting to cross the road from north to south.

According to Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture, “the driver never stopped.”

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital to be treated for “important lower-body injuries,” Couture said.

The victim is expected to recover.

The vehicle believed to be involved in the crash was intercepted at the corner of Rachel and Molson streets.

Couture said the driver is being detained and that alcohol was a contributing factor in the collision.